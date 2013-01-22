Profiting with western nations, including Obama administration, from the Coming Ecological Disaster from OVERCONSUMPTION; Counterpunch: Tells the Facts, Names the Names

People are comfortable talking about overpopulation. But the real snake in the grass, the real ELEPHANT in the Boiler Room is... consumption.

Just what are necessary uses of energy and what are discretionary luxuries? And then there’s the Social Justice aspect. If everyone on Earth lived the “non-negotiable lifestyle” of Americans, we’d need another five planets of resources to cover it.

The very large personal carbon footprints of greens, themselves, are perhaps the greatest tool the deniers have at their disposal. After all, if Al Gore won’t change his high-carbon lifestyle, then it cannot be as serious as he says, now can it? If green activists brag to the media, as they did, about flying in to DC for 350.org’s Keystone Pipeline Protest to get arrested and, catch and release later, fly back to California the same day on jets fueled with Tar Sands-derived fuel, who can possibly fault the average American’s skepticism?

While overuse of electricity is the biggest contributor, one cannot overlook jet travel and the massive carbon it releases high in the atmosphere where it does even more damage than an equivalent amount released at ground level. If EDF, the Sierra Club and NRDC continue to hold board and staff meetings at far-flung resorts and social network sites are littered with vain updates from professional greens and green-identified progressives’ about their globe-trotting travel adventures, why would the average person change habits?

The instant-on TVs, the arrays of computers in households and in every “Green” outfit’s far-flung empire and other modern appliances – iPhones, tablets, etc. , not only have blood Coltan embodied in them – a rare earth mineral the mining of which has led to mass killings of humans and other primates; they also consume the equivalent of five coal-fired power plants – when off!

Speaking of this massive electricity use, we keep being told by Green Central and the White House, that “Renewables” will get us off of fossil fuel while we keep the lifestyle. Other than continued ginning up of the Police State and overseas Empire, “renewable energy” has been the top recipient of Federal and State Democrats’ largesse with tax dollars for the past decade. Billions in subsidies have already been poured into that bucket; we can analyze the results.

Bogus Solutions

As of 2011, the US consumes approx. 40,000 trillion BTUs of electricity per year, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Of that, 18,000 trillion comes from coal, steadily going down from its peak of 21,000 in 2005; but, King Coal is still by far the largest source, trailed by Nukes at 8200 and then increasingly from Natural Gas at 7700. Salmon-killing hydroelectric dams come in next at 3150.

Then we get to “renewables,” with wind tops at 1200 (.03% of the total use), with Biomass at 144 and with solar at just 18 (clocking in at .0005%). With projected annual increase in electricity production and consumption at 1.07% per year over the next 20 years, with 428 trillion BTUs as the current baseline, then covering just the incremental annual increase with “renewables” proves impossible, unless we were to cover an area the size of Italy annually with industrial wind “farms” and solar arrays! The physics of it alone are impossible.

Yet, all across the country we have legislative efforts to require that each state has an “Energy Portfolio” made up of “renewables” Most are sloganeered as “20 by 20” or “25 x 25”- meaning 25 percent of all energy used in a state must come from “renewables” by 2025. Obama has called for a “25 x 25” at the Federal level, as well. These tax subsidy plots are sponsored by well-compensated pro-Democrat astro-turf “green” groups like the Apollo Alliance and it’s overseer, the Blue-Green Alliance, and pushed by non-profit professionals like Obama’s former “Green Czar” Van Jones.

The corporations involved connive for obvious monetary reasons and so do the “gotta get paid” non-profit minions. The Blue-Green Alliance also touts it because of vastly inflated job projections – completely missing the point that there are NO jobs on a dead planet.