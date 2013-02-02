Newsvine

BREAKING NEWS: A US Military Veteran Is Killed By Suicide Every 65 Minutes - U.S. News

Suppose one military veteran was killed by a suicide bomber every 65 minutes?  The President and the Military Industrial Complex would be enraged--and spend millions to create new surveillance and weapons to end the "horror."

This is as horrible. As the article says:

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, a nonprofit advocacy group representing more than 200,000 members, said the nation should be "outraged" by rate of veterans who are taking their own lives — nearly one per hour. 

"The country should be outraged that we are allowing this tragedy to continue The trends are headed in the wrong direction,” Rieckhoff added.

-------

The Veteran Crisis Line" — 800-273-TALK.

