Many of us don't like the New Vine that the Vine "Authorities" have imposed it on us, so let's have a Vine-out from Midnight Tonight until Midnight Tuesday Night

Non-cooperation is a powerful tool for all of us

HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD BY TAKING A VINE-OUT

OF COURSE, AS WE DO ON THE VINE

AUTHORITIES

I've read several articulate articles on the new Vine format which was imposed on us without our voting on it. This was a social network site--we posted articles, developed online friends, sometimes emailed off the Vine, had vigorous discussions of important issues, and were not required to sign up to a limited number of groups... plus there's a lot more that's gone wrong here, as many Viners have said in comments.

The Vine, which I have used for five years, has just been totally overhauled. Many of us thought it was working okay. There's an old saying: if it's not broken, don't fix it.

Well, I now find the Vine to be broken. Whether I want to talk to people about the environment, politics, national or international news, Democrats, Republicans, Obama, science, meditation, global warming, Occupy, Palestine, Israel, music, books, the Middle East, oil, Buddhism, peace, war, drones, human rights, labor issues, corporatocracy, health, world news, fracking, theology, philosophy, or anything else (I will be posting to all of these groups)--I suddenly find it significantly less user-friendly.

There are lots of bells and whistles missing too. I'm not going to name any of them. The details are hardly the main issue. To me the issue is that those running the Vine have taken away a perfectly good way of us communicating with each other about a variety of topics. They have replaced it with what they think is better. I, and many of you I know, disagree. Please consider the forest for the trees. It's easy to criticize someone for not trying out a new feature, or not knowing where to find a feature, or to say that the feature will be brought back. That is not the issue. The issue is this unnecessary overhaul which many of us simply don't like and don't see doing anything but make the Vine less accessible.

The Vine "management"/"authorities" will not listen to arguments and reasons and the voice of us, the consumers. If this were a business, they'd be fired. The voices and complaints and criticisms have been out there for well over 24 hours and nothing has changed. I have not read a receptive piece by someone "at the top." I have read that some of them want us to like this new site--but absolutely no serious response to many of us who are stunned by what seems unnecessary and destructive.

One of the comments I read is that the vine "authorities" will not listen to anything but our actions of stopping our participation. That comment caught my attention. So... I am suggesting is that we do not comment, seed, or do anything else on the Vine after you've read this article and added your comment. Let's consider it a Vine "sick-out" (="Vine-Out") for 72 hours.

I am posting this to most of the "nations" to which I belong--which is why I listed all the topics above. By midnight tonight, EST, I will be off the Vine and I will stay off though to at least Midnight on Tuesday, 12th of February. Our Valentines in real life will appreciate it. We may learn to enjoy it.

If too many of us follow the Vine "authorities" as Americans did in the famous Milgram experiments, then the Vine won't change. For those who don't know about the tendency of Americans to follow "authority," the Milgram experiment is a real eye-opener.

The American way, as the famous Milgram experiments taught us, is to accept authority and follow what authority says. For those who don't know, the Milgram experiment was set up so that American scientists could find out why the Germans followed the dictates of authority--even to killing other human beings. The experiment was "tested" on Americans so that the experimenters could get a baseline of "normal" and (they expected) responsible behavior against which to test the Germans. If one the the experimental volunteers wanted to discontinue the experiment and not give the experimental subject 450 Volts three times in a row (the "subject" had already screamed out and by 450 was silent, as if dead), they could stop. The only "prompting" to continue was the experimentator in his white jacket saying:

1. Please continue.

2. The experiment requires that you continue.

3. It is absolutely essential that you continue.

4. You have no other choice, you must go on.

If the subject still wished to stop after all four successive verbal prods, the experiment was halted. Otherwise, it was halted after the subject had given the maximum 450-volt shock three times in succession

The experiment was never taken to Germany. The experimentators discovered that the majority of Americans who signed up were perfectly willing to do what seemed to kill another human being just because an "authority" in a white jacket said that the experiment called on them to continue (administering higher and higher electrical shocks).

I am hoping that enough of us will withdraw for these few days to give the Vine authorities a chance to reconsider. It's up to us AND up to them, whoever "they" are. I once seemed to communicate with some of them but those days have long vanished and now whoever's "in control" definitely has become authoritarian. The are imposing a change on us that many of us find almost completely unacceptable and certainly something we don't want.

Please consider jointing and making your non-use of the Vine heard. Nothing else will make a difference. The reasons and criticisms are all out there.

Please don't follow the "authority" as Americans did in the Milgram experiments. If you think this is a change for the better, of course support it. If you do not, please consider the powerful Gandhian action of non-cooperation.

If the Vine "authorities" don't respond, we don't have to come back or come back as often. We have nothing to lose by our "Vine-OUT" --and, who knows, we might get back the Vine we found useful and user-friendly back.

This change is not for the better so, by definition, it is not "progress." Let's make some positive change and restore the Vine which we did find useful, some of us, like me, for many years.

Thanks for reading this.