Vine Managers Have Decided: Spend days learning the new site or leave it, our voices do not count

The New Vine--Like it or Leave it

Sally wrote an article that we should shift our mindsets on the New Vine. She concluded:

This is very different from how Old Newsvine was and it will definitely take some getting used to. Even for me! I urge everyone to give it a try.

One Viner replied to the article:

Does that me if we "try" and we still don't like it, you'll give us an alternative??????????????????????

Another Viner, who sounded like part of the Admin team, wrote:

I would think a try would be more than a couple of hours or even a couple of days unless you're on it all the time. I've read a number of your posts and it doesn't seem like you've been willing to try, but are doing a lot of expressing of you dissatisfaction which will accomplish nothing except get it off your chest, and after a while people who don't want to hear it anymore will just ignore you.. It's a lot different, but has a number of great features. You may decide to bail immediately, and there are plenty of other sites around.

More effort was required? The first Viner above replied:

“I've been on non-stop since 3:30 today. I was on for about two and a half hours yesterday. At what point, Rescue, do I deserve to have an opinion?”

Seems like a good question to me. At what point do we old-time Viners deserve to have an opinion? More importantly, and I think this was want was intended, AT WHAT POINT DOES OUR OPINION COUNT ENOUGH TO GO BACK TO THE OLD VINE?



The answer has already been given. Sally came back with the following comment:

We are openy [sic] taking suggestions for improvements, but no, we will not be going back to classic.

My view:

If you are a professional person, as I am, I don’t have the time to learn this complicated video game. Days? My golly, it was a good site. I came here for the discussions and to post items of interest. The site I knew and found useful has been destroyed.

I ALSO don't think the Vine management believes EITHER in democracy OR in serving their "customers" who happen to be us.

If they did, we'd have the old vine back. Nah, these geniuses killed a good site. Sally’s statement we can't go back is the kiss of death for many of us. Pure raw authoritarianism. The kind of stuff we used to discuss when we discussed North Korea or a politician like Dick Cheney.

IF this were an airline or a computer company, the board of directors would fire these “managers.” Instead they seem to be autocrats. Don’t they have to answer to anyone except us—and clearly they aren’t listening to us.

Can you imagine? Spending a few days to learn how this site works? I guess they are appealing to the bored, the retired who have absolutely nothing better to do, to the unemployed who like to be online, or to the young people who are so caught up in cyberspace that this is just another neat toy that keeps them from developing in-person relationships.

If those who comment wouldn’t mind suggesting other sites for those who are as dissatisfied as I am, I would appreciate it. I already have a couple I will use.

But can you believe it? The authoritarianism? Like it or leave it? Don’t these people have to answer to anyone above them?

My golly, this is truly astounding.