Sadness and Loss and a Few Reflections on the coercive debacle of the "new" vine--"you just sorta wasted my precious time... don't think twice, it's alright"

Frankly, there is sadness about this. I've been around for five years. I've been reading lots of comments of people reacting to the "new" Vine. One of the best ones was the Viner who identified the ultimate repellant to a website as website designers who were willing to waste his precious time. That is a huge problem with the "new" vine and was very very well said.

As the song goes, "YOU JUST WASTED MY PRECIOUS TIME... DON'T THINK TWICE, IT'S ALRIGHT."

--------------------------------------------

I've read that some Viners are on the move. Some are re-grouping at a "Newsvine Refugee" forum on a site called "newstalkers." From that site:

Members can set up their own group. And of course, every member has his or her own "Homepage" which can be customize to personal liking. Just try that on Facebook! What is truly unique about NewsTalkers is that it's community driven. That means members have a voice in all aspects of NewsTalkers so there are no sudden changes policy without member-input.

I've already checked out a couple of others, including PolicyMic, which has a pretty lively conversation of current events: gun laws, Obama, new comedies, Bradley Manning, the LA cop Chris Dorner's statement, plus what PolicyMic's editors are reading.

----------------------------------------------

Some Viners have pointed out that these horrific changes will save them lots of time since they won't be around as much. I'm probably someone in that category. I won't quit... but I'll start a big slowdown. My wife will be pleased and some of my off-line projects will move ahead more quickly.

I assume that Sally et al have gotten it into their heads that we did like the old Vine. Why would they want to change it to such an extent that it seems destroyed to so many of us? To the point that many of us who've been around for years are turning elsewhere? I would be curious if they would answer these questions directly, not poke around at what's good about the new vine. I've seen at least one nice feature--it could have been added to the old Vine.

I'm not going to re-articulate my criticisms in any detail. They are in full here: Vine Managers Have Decided: Spend days learning the new site or leave it, our voices do not count

In that article, I quote Sally and Rescue (Rescue spends a lot of time and effort selflessly trying to persuade us to stay and to point out features that are not obvious). Their own words condemn the site as taking too much of our time to re-learn, part of my opening paragraph above.

My critique boils down to two fundamental points:

1) Many of us don't like it and this new site eats up too much time to learn. Many of us have professional lives and we were interested in discussing and seeding. We are not interested in learning a complicated new computer invention by some young programmers. We also don't like many of the features--walled nations, e.g., which destroys community.

2) The Vine is clearly authoritarian--top down rule. Way different from what I've quoted above:

"That means members have a voice in all aspects of NewsTalkers so there are no sudden changes policy without member-input."

------------------------------------------------

Some of you have claimed this is progress and we need to adjust to this progress.



The notion that this change is progress is erroneous. The word 'progress' means 'change for the better'. This is change for the worse. That's called 'regress'. If those who are ruling us are interested in progress, they will change back to the old vine, fixing up a couple of the bells and whistles which they could improve. The point: from the perspective of most of us and the meaning of the word, THIS IS NOT PROGRESS.

-------------------------------------------



Finally, don't these folks have to answer to anyone above them?

-----------------------------------------------------

Very very strange. It is unbelievable that there has been no change back. Oh well, we'll live with the fact but that fact is sending some of us elsewhere.

I've enjoyed the conversations on Obama, on climate change, on the Israeli-Palestinian question, on our aberrant (from my point of view) foreign policy, US news, world news, science, economics, and with writers, just to name a few. The opportunities to discuss these with some of you with whom I've been in discussion for years is gone for me, at least for now, if not permanently.

-----------------------------

RIP--Requiescat In Pace (Latin for: "rest in peace")