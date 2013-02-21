Newsvine Redesign Has Community Up in Arms and Out the Door

Active social media commentators who are bailing out of what was once a very healthy social media site: Newsvine. On February 7 the site was overhauled, and many of those who used the site posted comments asking that the old site be brought back. The detractors claimed that the new site was a total mess.

No luck. The bailout began shortly afterwards, and continues to today. One Newsvine member of five years wrote "Vine Managers Have Decided: Spend days learning the new site or leave it, our voices do not count." One of the most damaging criticisms I read was that the administrators of the site were willing to waste people’s time by forcing them to learn a new and complicated site that was not intuitive. That was the kiss of death. "A website repellent that is 100% effective," one commentator wrote on his way out.

Time once credited Newsvine as one of the top social media sites where participants discussed topics freely. Why the administrators of the site would destroy it is almost incomprehensible. We might chalk it up as just "one of those things" and remember that we can never overestimate incompetence or the power of ego to motivate site-administrators to insist it be done "our way." These explanations would normally be sufficient and the matter would end there — just a strange and bizarre self-destruct.