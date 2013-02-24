Has Newsvine Gobbled Up Your (and my) Earnings without Notifying Us? Were YOU notified?

I was just looking at a question by a Viner entitled "earnings and how to get them." This viner wrote, on 14th of February, the following question which I've had and maybe some of you:

have some accumulated earnings from my many years on NV. It used to be pretty easy to be able to request a payout of those earnings. With the new changes I can't seem to find where or how I can make the request. Any idea where to go and what to do now?

One the same page, just below the question, I read the following:

Newsviners must cash out - or donate - their earnings by Monday, December 31st.

I followed up a link and here's what I found:

We've wired up a new-and-improved method of earning money from your Newsvine column. If you click the 'Newsvine.com' tab on your account page, you'll see a new link on the left-hand side: Google AdSense.

AdSense will supply at least one advertisement to seed pages, article pages, and, in New Newsvine, Newsvine Home Pages (i.e., every page at yourdomainname.newsvine.com will feature AdSense ads if you've set it up.)

AdSense is an impressive product and offers Viners more control over their ads in a few important ways. Most notably, users won't have to wait as long as they did for money to disburse from Newsvine Global HQ. Also, pay from Newsvine was prone to fluctuation; AdSense is known for remaining steady from month to month.

If you don't have an AdSense account already, registering now is a good idea - the review process takes about a week. You should receive a confirmation email shortly after registering.

For a step-by-step guide, we've created a support article here. There's only one requirement: your ad placement must be 300 x 250. We also strongly recommend you use Newsvine's values for your custom settings, also in the step-by-step guide.

November is the last month Newsviners will receive the traditional 90% of ad revenue generated by their column.

I don't recall being notified. I know some Viners that were occasional users for many years and they were not notified either.

Was this just another authoritarian decision by the vine administrators? Or did I miss being notified?

Is seems to me if this money was just "disappeared" then we have a legal right to it. Does anyone know more about this than that it happened?

It seems that this is a democracy issue, a justice issue, an issue about our rights, and issue about democracy (vs. authoritarianism), and an issue that expresses the values of the Occupy movement and of progressives, so I will "seed" it to all of those groups (I absolutely hate that stupid "n" word).

